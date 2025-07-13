A man has been brought back from the brink with a ‘lifesaving’ treatment after being found ‘unresponsive’ in Sheffield city centre

South Yorkshire Police have told how one of its sergeants used a new life-saving nasal spray on the stricken man, who was suffering from a drug overdose on King Street.

Sheffield City Centre NPT sergeant Simon Pickering helped the man who was unconscious on the ground.

Naloxone had already been administered by another party, with Sgt Pickering giving a second dose of the nasal spray.

Officers say it took just minutes for Naloxone to have an effect, with the man's breathing becoming deeper.

He also became responsive and was then seen by paramedics who transported him to hospital.

Sgt Martin Maw with the life saving nasal spray naloxone. Photo: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police

Police say it was one of two recent occasions when the treatment had been given, with another recent case in Doncaster, after a man presented at Doncaster's College Road Police Station to report a crime, before suddenly falling ill and collapsing to the floor.

With his condition deteriorating, an urgent call was put out to any officers in the vicinity carrying Naloxone.

Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) Sergeant Martin Maw, who was in the city centre on patrol at the time, responded to the request over the radio and made his way to the police station.

Upon arrival, other officers had started administering CPR at the advice of the ambulance service before Sgt Maw assessed the man and administered one single spray of Naloxone.

Within a few minutes, the man's breathing became much deeper and he became more responsive.

No further CPR was required and the man was conveyed to hospital for further medical assessments.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Oughton, the South Yorkshire Police lead for drugs, said: "These two separate and successful administrations took place within days of each other, and really emphasise just how quickly Naloxone works to counteract the effects of a potentially harmful opioid overdose.

"In both instances, fully-trained officers assessed the situation in front of them before administering Naloxone.

"On both occasions, the medicine worked within minutes to make the men more responsive and bought crucial time for later medical intervention by paramedics.

"Having this life-saving tool at our disposal as police officers really is invaluable and it could be the difference between life and death.

"It works really quickly to target and combat any opioids in a person's system and can prevent someone from slipping into a potentially fatal cardiac arrest.

"Our primary duty as police officers is to preserve and save lives and Naloxone allows us to do just that."