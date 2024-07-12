Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A road in Derbyshire, just over the Sheffield border, has reopened following reports of a gas leak.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire Police said the force was called just after 12pm today, Friday, July 12, after reports of a gas leak due to a damaged gas pipe at the junction of Hut Lane, Upperthorpe Road and Spinkhill Road, near Killamarsh.

A spokesperson for the force added: “Highways were made aware and (are) dealing with the incident."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The junction of Hut Lane, Upperthorpe Road and Spinkhill Road, near Killamarsh, Derbyshire, where the road was closed on Friday, July 12 after a reported gas leak. Cadent said it had been alerted to reports of damage to a 'governor', which is equipment used to manage the pressure of gas as it is distributed to a local area. The road has since reopened. | Google

Adam Fountain, customer operations area manager for Cadent, which manages the gas network in the area, said shortly after 3.30pm today: “We were alerted earlier today to reports of damage by a third party to a ‘governor’, which is equipment we use to manage the pressure of gas as it is distributed to a local area.

“My team was on-site quickly and immediately took action that made everything safe.

“They are now working to repair the damaged equipment.

“To create a safe area, we did require the closure of this 50mph country road (Upperthorpe Road), which we hope to reopen later today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One customer – who lives nearby – has had their gas supply interrupted, and we should have them reconnected soon.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding, and I would also like to praise the person who rang this in immediately.

“If you ever smell gas, or notice damage to a gas pipe, act immediately and call the gas emergency service on 0800 111 999* day or night.”

Cadent said shortly after 5.45pm that the road had reopened.