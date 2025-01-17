Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An 11-year-old boy who has gone missing from Wigan could be in Sheffield, police believe.

Keaton Gough was last seen at Wigan bus station at 10pm on Thursday, January 16.

He has links to Wrightington, Wigan, Leigh, and Sheffield.

Call 999 if you see missing Keaton Gough, 11. | Police

He is 5ft 5in, stocky and has brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black Montirex tracksuit and black Fila trainers.

Skelmersdale Police are asking anyone who sees him to call 999.

If you have information as to where he might be or previous sightings, call 101 quoting log 1374 of January 16.