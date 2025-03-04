Two people were taken to hospital after a dramatic crash on a busy road around a Sheffield estate.

Emergency services were sent to the Jordanthorpe Parkway on Sunday afternoon after the collision, which locals reported being closed.

Two people were taken to hospital after a collision on Jordanthorpe Parkway at the weekend | National World

Police cars were on the scene close to what appeared to be a seriously damaged red family hatchback.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service Service also sent two ambulances to the scene.

A spokesman said: “We received an emergency call at 1.38pm on Sunday afternoon (March 2) to report a collision on Jordanthorpe Parkway, Sheffield.

“Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene and two patients were conveyed to hospital.”

South Yorkshire Police said they would not be commenting.

