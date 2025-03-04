Jordanthorpe Parkway: Two taken to hospital after crash on busy Sheffield road
Emergency services were sent to the Jordanthorpe Parkway on Sunday afternoon after the collision, which locals reported being closed.
Police cars were on the scene close to what appeared to be a seriously damaged red family hatchback.
The Yorkshire Ambulance Service Service also sent two ambulances to the scene.
A spokesman said: “We received an emergency call at 1.38pm on Sunday afternoon (March 2) to report a collision on Jordanthorpe Parkway, Sheffield.
“Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene and two patients were conveyed to hospital.”
South Yorkshire Police said they would not be commenting.
