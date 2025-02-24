Jockey Road crash Barnsley: Cyclist seriously injured in collision with Jag

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 24th Feb 2025, 15:24 BST

A cyclist is in hospital after a serious crash involving a bicycle and a car on a South Yorkshire country road this weekend.

The 33-year-old was taken by emergency services to hospital after the collision, which is now being investigated by South Yorkshire Police.

Officers say the crash happened at 2.30pm on Jockey Road near its junction with Coates Lane, near Oxspring, in Barnsley, on Saturday afternoon (February 22)

The junction of Jockey Road, and Coates Lane, near Oxspring, Barnsley. Photo: GoogleThe junction of Jockey Road, and Coates Lane, near Oxspring, Barnsley. Photo: Google
The junction of Jockey Road, and Coates Lane, near Oxspring, Barnsley. Photo: Google | Google

Police said in a statement: “The cyclist, aged 33, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains.”

Officers are keen to hear from any witnesses to the collision that they have not yet spoken to, and anyone who may have dashcam footage prior to the collision, to help them piece together what happened.

Anyone who can help can share dashcam footage directly by logging onto https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-witnesses-and-dashcam-footage-following-barnsley-road-traffic-collision

You can also report information online via the South Yorkshire Police website, or by calling 101.

They ask anyone with information to quote incident number 482 of February 22, 2025, in any messages.

