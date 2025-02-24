Jockey Road crash Barnsley: Cyclist seriously injured in collision with Jag
The 33-year-old was taken by emergency services to hospital after the collision, which is now being investigated by South Yorkshire Police.
Officers say the crash happened at 2.30pm on Jockey Road near its junction with Coates Lane, near Oxspring, in Barnsley, on Saturday afternoon (February 22)
Police said in a statement: “The cyclist, aged 33, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains.”
Officers are keen to hear from any witnesses to the collision that they have not yet spoken to, and anyone who may have dashcam footage prior to the collision, to help them piece together what happened.
Anyone who can help can share dashcam footage directly by logging onto https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-witnesses-and-dashcam-footage-following-barnsley-road-traffic-collision
You can also report information online via the South Yorkshire Police website, or by calling 101.
They ask anyone with information to quote incident number 482 of February 22, 2025, in any messages.
