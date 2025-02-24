A cyclist is in hospital after a serious crash involving a bicycle and a car on a South Yorkshire country road this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old was taken by emergency services to hospital after the collision, which is now being investigated by South Yorkshire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers say the crash happened at 2.30pm on Jockey Road near its junction with Coates Lane, near Oxspring, in Barnsley, on Saturday afternoon (February 22)

The junction of Jockey Road, and Coates Lane, near Oxspring, Barnsley. Photo: Google | Google

Police said in a statement: “The cyclist, aged 33, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains.”

Officers are keen to hear from any witnesses to the collision that they have not yet spoken to, and anyone who may have dashcam footage prior to the collision, to help them piece together what happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who can help can share dashcam footage directly by logging onto https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-witnesses-and-dashcam-footage-following-barnsley-road-traffic-collision

You can also report information online via the South Yorkshire Police website, or by calling 101.

They ask anyone with information to quote incident number 482 of February 22, 2025, in any messages.

✨ Find out all the latest on Sheffield’s biggest stories with The Star's breaking newsletter

Click here to sign up 👇