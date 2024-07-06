Police at the scene after a dog attack in Bolton on Dearne, South Yorkshire, on Wednesday morning. Submitted | Submitted

He’s terrified of dogs.

But when John Robinson realised a ‘dangerous dog’ was attacking people on the streets of the South Yorkshire village where he lives, he leapt into action

John, aged 37, a financial analyst for a bank who had only moved to Bolton on Dearne from Swinton a few months ago, rushed to help after hearing screams for help on Ingsfield Lane, on Wednesday morning.

John Robinson leapt into action when he heard screams. Photo: Submitted | Submitted

He said: “I wouldn’t say I was brave. I had just logged on to work at home at 8am. There were kids running up and down the road because school was going to start, and the school’s only a couple of minutes away.

“I first heard barking. Then it changed to fighting, screaming dogs. I was thinking that’s not normal round here. Then I heard someone screaming for help. And it was screaming like I’ve never heard before.

“I looked out of the door but I couldn’t see anything. So I put my shoes on and ran round the corner. I saw someone trying to push an Akita away from him and his dog. It looked insane.

“There was a cocker spaniel that looked like it was in serious pain. The man’s hand was bleeding.

Picture shows police on the scene on Wednesday after the dog incident. Photo: Submitted | Submitted

“I grabbed the Akita’s collar to make sure it couldn’t attack anyone else. And when I grabbed the collar, it just sat down and sat still. Then someone moved and it lunged again.

“Because I had hold of it, people initially thought it was my dog. I made it very clear that it was not.

“There is a school two minutes away. I was terrified that if it got away it would be carnage. I couldn’t let that dog go.

“I shouted to my neighbour to open my gate. Someone had already phoned South Yorkshire Police. I thought if I could get the dog into my garden and keep it there, it couldn't do anything else. So I got it into my garden and locked it in there, until the police arrived maybe five to 10 minutes later.

“It got it in there and it was calm initially, until it saw me through the gate after I’d closed it.

“Armed response officers and around 10 police cars turned up, and the police taped the area off. They had to cut a hole in my gate to put a grab pole through to catch it. Then they put the dog in their van. It was a busy road, because of the time of day.

“I’m scared of dogs. I don’t touch them, and never go near them. But if I’d not taken this one, I feared that it could cause severe carnage. I had no choice, but I did what anyone else would have done.

“I didn’t think about what I was doing when I originally heard the screams -I just did what I could as quickly as possible. But I was in shock after the police had left.”

> A man and a nine-year-old suffered minor injuries in the incident. And a two-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

> Police have arrested two people on suspicion of allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control.