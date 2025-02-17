Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fifty people had to be evacuated after a fire broke out at a block of flats in Sheffield city centre.

Firefighters were called to Hoyle Street, on the outskirts of Sheffield city centre, yesterday, Sunday, February 16, at around 10.30pm.

Several crews attended the scene, where they spent more than an hour battling the blaze before leaving at 12.10am the following morning.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said that 50 people had evacuated the building, though nobody required assistance to do so. Luckily, there were no reports of any casualties.

A spokesperson for the fire service said the blaze is believed to have started accidentally on the cooker hob and spread to the surrounding cupboards and ceiling.