Hoyle Street: 50 people evacauted from Sheffield city centre flats after fire breaks out

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 17th Feb 2025, 12:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Fifty people had to be evacuated after a fire broke out at a block of flats in Sheffield city centre.

Firefighters were called to Hoyle Street, on the outskirts of Sheffield city centre, yesterday, Sunday, February 16, at around 10.30pm.

Fifty people had to be evacuated from flats on Hoyle Street, on the outskirts of Sheffield city centre, after a fire broke out there late on Sunday, February 16. File photoFifty people had to be evacuated from flats on Hoyle Street, on the outskirts of Sheffield city centre, after a fire broke out there late on Sunday, February 16. File photo
Fifty people had to be evacuated from flats on Hoyle Street, on the outskirts of Sheffield city centre, after a fire broke out there late on Sunday, February 16. File photo | Google/National World

Several crews attended the scene, where they spent more than an hour battling the blaze before leaving at 12.10am the following morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said that 50 people had evacuated the building, though nobody required assistance to do so. Luckily, there were no reports of any casualties.

A spokesperson for the fire service said the blaze is believed to have started accidentally on the cooker hob and spread to the surrounding cupboards and ceiling.

Keep up to date on everything in Sheffield and South Yorkshire with The Star’s free newsletterdelivered straight to your inbox.

Related topics:SheffieldFire serviceSouth Yorkshire Fire and RescueFire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice