Higham Road Barnsley: Road closed after crash as emergency services deal with incident

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 18th May 2025, 13:57 BST
A road is closed in South Yorkshire while emergency services deal with the aftermath of a collision.

Higham Road closed in Barnsley is closed to traffic and police are urging people to avoid the area.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the area. File picture: National Worldplaceholder image
Police have asked motorists to avoid the area. File picture: National World

In a statement earlier, South Yorkshire Police said: “Please be aware that Higham Road in Barnsley is currently closed following a road traffic collision.

“Longley Street and Hermit Lane are both affected by the closure.

“Please avoid the area while emergency services carry out their work. Thank you for your patience. “

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for futher details.

