Higham Road Barnsley: Road closed after crash as emergency services deal with incident
A road is closed in South Yorkshire while emergency services deal with the aftermath of a collision.
Higham Road closed in Barnsley is closed to traffic and police are urging people to avoid the area.
In a statement earlier, South Yorkshire Police said: “Please be aware that Higham Road in Barnsley is currently closed following a road traffic collision.
“Longley Street and Hermit Lane are both affected by the closure.
“Please avoid the area while emergency services carry out their work. Thank you for your patience. “
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for futher details.