A road is closed in South Yorkshire while emergency services deal with the aftermath of a collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Higham Road closed in Barnsley is closed to traffic and police are urging people to avoid the area.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the area. File picture: National World

In a statement earlier, South Yorkshire Police said: “Please be aware that Higham Road in Barnsley is currently closed following a road traffic collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Longley Street and Hermit Lane are both affected by the closure.

“Please avoid the area while emergency services carry out their work. Thank you for your patience. “

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for futher details.