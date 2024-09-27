High Green Sheffield: Reassurance after police called out over 'human remains' fears
South Yorkshire Police sent officers to High Green last night to investigate after receiving the call.
Residents had described seeing anyone a large number of police cars, as well as crime investigation officers in the area, close to Charlton Brook Dam.
Charlton Brook Dam is a popular area of countryside in the local area, especially for walks.
Police confirmed that they had sent officers to the scene yesterday evening.
But today they explained what had been found at the scene, and why officers had been sent out to investigate.
Police said: “This was in relation to reports that were made to us of possible human remains being found on Charlton Drive.
“The remains were examined and were found to be that of animal origin.”
