This was the scene on a Sheffield street with a 20mph limit, after a shocking evening car crash.

The picture shows the scene on Cottam Road, High Green, after a collision on Tuesday night.

It shows how one of the cars ended up on its roof after a collision on the street, near its junction with Kinsey Road.

This was the scene on Cottam Road in Sheffield.after a car ended up on its roof following a crash. Photo: Submitted | Submitted

South Yorkshire Police today confirmed that the car had been reported as stolen, and has been recovered by officers.

But they added: “No arrests have been made in relation to this incident.”

South Yorkshire Police were called to the scene at 5.51pm following reports of a two-car collision, and officers said it was reported that three men fled from one of the vehicles following the collision, with no injuries reported.

No ambulances were called to the scene.

The road was temporarily blocked but was fully reopened a short time later. Enquiries are ongoing, say police