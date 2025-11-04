Samir Zitouni: Hero rail worker who saved passengers in Doncaster-London train stabbing is named
The "extraordinary bravery" of the Samir Zitouni, who intervened during attack on Saturday night has been praised by his bosses.
Samir, aged 48, also known as Sam, was last night fighting for his life after trying to stop a knife attacker who targeted passengers on the busy 18.25 service.
Deputy Chief Constable of British Transport Police (BTP), Stuart Cundy, said CCTV from the train showed the man's actions "were nothing short of heroic and undoubtedly saved people's lives".
Train operator LNER said he has been a "valued member" of staff for over 20 years, working on board as a Customer Experience Host.
David Horne, managing director at LNER, said: "In a moment of crisis, Sam did not hesitate as he stepped forward to protect those around him.
"His actions were incredibly brave, and we are so proud of him, and of all our colleagues who acted with such courage that evening. Our thoughts and prayers remain with Sam and his family. We will continue to support them and wish him a full and speedy recovery."
His family also shared a message, thanking those who had shown "overwhelming support" they have received and calling him a "hero".
They said: "We have been deeply touched by the outpouring of love and kindness shown to Sam, and by the many well wishes for his recovery.
"The care provided by the hospital and the support from his colleagues at LNER has been incredible. We are immensely proud of Sam and his courage. The police called him a hero on Saturday evening, but to us - he's always been a hero."
A 32-year-old man has been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder following the attack.
Anthony Williams, of Langford Road, Peterborough, has also been charged with one count of actual bodily harm and one count of possession of a bladed article following a stabbing attack.
He is also charged with another count of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in connection to an incident at Pontoon Dock DLR station on November 1.