Family and friends have paid emotional tributes to a 15-year-old who tragically died following a crash in Doncaster.

The family of Harvey Smith confirmed his death last night following the collision in Broadway, Dunscroft on Wednesday, February 26.

Five ambulances, the air ambulance and police were all called to the scene shortly after 4pm.

Friends and family have been paying tribute to Harvey.

Cousin Keeley Smith shared: “My heart’s been ripped out. Why is life so cruel – my poor Harvey Smith.

"You was too good for anybody and anything on this Earth - heart of pure gold.

"I’ll make sure my children never forget you. Your memory will live on forever. Until we meet again you little terror, gonna miss you bad my Harvey.”

‘Your spirit and love will be forever in my heart’

Another wrote: “I love you Harvey Smith - you came into my life and never left through the good days, the bad days, the days I didn’t want to get out of bed.

"You were always there talking my ear off whether we was together or over the phone you may be gone but your spirit and love will forever be in my heart, thank you for been there through everything.

"I couldn’t have asked for a better brother not by blood but at heart you always told me there was so much more to life than sadness so I’m going to live my life the best I can for you, you were such an amazing blessing in my life and I’m so blessed to have got to love you like a brother , till we meet again see you on the other side.”

Another friend shared: “Can’t belive I’m having to say this, God takes the best of people – always will be thinking of you Harvey Smith.

"Rest in peace, may u have the best bed up there bro u don’t deserve none of this either dose ur family rest in peace my brother,” another tribute said.

“RIP Harvey - what a lovely young boy he was only a baby gone too soon, God give you a good bed in heaven,” wrote another.

Five people were taken to hospital following the crash.

Police appeal for witnesses

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses, footage and those with information to come forward and assist us with our investigation into a fatal collision in Doncaster.

“On Wednesday 26 February at 4.13pm, we were called to reports of a collision on Broadway, in Dunscroft, Doncaster.

“It is reported that a black Skoda Karoq, a grey Daelim LV 125 motorbike and a grey Royal Enfield Classic 350 motorbike were involved in the collision.

“Four people on the motorbikes were injured during the collision.

“A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He sadly died on Thursday (27 February) and his family is being supported by specialist officers.

“A 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries. He remains in hospital.

“The other two motorbike occupants sustained minor injuries.

“We are now asking for any witnesses to the collision or any motorists in the area around the time of the incident with dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward.

You can report information to police online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 663 of 26 February 2025.

You can access the online portal here: https://orlo.uk/Snl3A

Dashcam and CCTV footage can be submitted to here: https://orlo.uk/XQ5Pm

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.