Halifax Road: Casualty rushed to hospital after Collision on busy Sheffield street
At around 1.20pm emergency services were alerted to a collision on Halifax Road.
A number of paramedics rushed to the scene in response.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service has now confirmed to The Star that one person has been taken to hospital as a result.
A spokesperson for the service said: “We received an emergency call at 1.19pm this afternoon to report a road traffic collision on Halifax Road in Sheffield.
“An ambulance, a team leader and a rapid response vehicle were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to hospital.”
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for further details.