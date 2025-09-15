A casualty has been rushed to hospital this afternoon after a collision on a busy road.

At around 1.20pm emergency services were alerted to a collision on Halifax Road.

Ambulances have rushed one person to hospital after a collision on a busy Sheffield street. | Google

A number of paramedics rushed to the scene in response.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service has now confirmed to The Star that one person has been taken to hospital as a result.

A spokesperson for the service said: “We received an emergency call at 1.19pm this afternoon to report a road traffic collision on Halifax Road in Sheffield.

“An ambulance, a team leader and a rapid response vehicle were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to hospital.”

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for further details.