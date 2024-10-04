Halfway Sheffield: Double decker bus ends up on roundabout after serious crash

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 4th Oct 2024, 07:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A double-decker bus ended up on a roundabout in Sheffield last night following a serious crash involving at least one car.

All emergency services, reportedly including Yorkshire Air Ambulance, were pictured at roundabout at the junction of Rotherham Road and Station Road, Halfway, following the collision at around 9pm.

A double decker bus was involved in a serious crash at a roundabout in Halfway at around 9pm on October 3, 2024.A double decker bus was involved in a serious crash at a roundabout in Halfway at around 9pm on October 3, 2024.
A double decker bus was involved in a serious crash at a roundabout in Halfway at around 9pm on October 3, 2024. | Google Maps

Pictures have been shared online of a Stagecoach double-decker bus on the roundabout with extensive damage midway down its passenger side.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The road was closed for a number of hours while emergency services dealt with the incident and carried out collision investigation work.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue issued a statement last night urging people to avoid the area and to plan alternative routes.

It is yet not known if anyone was hurt in the collision.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue, South Yorkshire Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service, Yorkshire Air Ambulance Service and Stagecoach have all been contacted for a comment.

More to follow.

Related topics:SheffieldEmergency servicesStagecoachYorkshire Air AmbulanceStation RoadYorkshire Ambulance ServiceSouth Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice