Halfway Sheffield: Double decker bus ends up on roundabout after serious crash
All emergency services, reportedly including Yorkshire Air Ambulance, were pictured at roundabout at the junction of Rotherham Road and Station Road, Halfway, following the collision at around 9pm.
Pictures have been shared online of a Stagecoach double-decker bus on the roundabout with extensive damage midway down its passenger side.
The road was closed for a number of hours while emergency services dealt with the incident and carried out collision investigation work.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue issued a statement last night urging people to avoid the area and to plan alternative routes.
It is yet not known if anyone was hurt in the collision.
South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue, South Yorkshire Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service, Yorkshire Air Ambulance Service and Stagecoach have all been contacted for a comment.
