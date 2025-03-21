Grenoside crash Norfolk Hill: Three taken to hospital after Sheffield car crash
South Yorkshire Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were all on the scene after the crash involving two cars at a busy junction in Grenoside, which saw three put in ambulances.
The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said in a statement: “We received an emergency call at 12.08pm on Friday afternoon to report a collision involving two vehicles at the junction of Penistone Road and Norfolk Hill in Grenoside, Sheffield.
“Three ambulances and a team leader were dispatched to the scene and three patients were conveyed to hospital.”
Police describe the incident as involving ‘minor injuries’.
The fire services said in a statement: “Two fire engines attended this road traffic collision involving two cars on Norfolk Hill, Sheffield after a call was received at 12.12pm.
They added: “On arrival, everyone had managed to get out of both vehicles. Crews made the vehicles safe and left the scene at 12.31pm.”
The road is now re-opened again.
