Three people were taken to hospital after a crash which closed a Sheffield road this afternoon.

South Yorkshire Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were all on the scene after the crash involving two cars at a busy junction in Grenoside, which saw three put in ambulances.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said in a statement: “We received an emergency call at 12.08pm on Friday afternoon to report a collision involving two vehicles at the junction of Penistone Road and Norfolk Hill in Grenoside, Sheffield.

“Three ambulances and a team leader were dispatched to the scene and three patients were conveyed to hospital.”

Police describe the incident as involving ‘minor injuries’.

The fire services said in a statement: “Two fire engines attended this road traffic collision involving two cars on Norfolk Hill, Sheffield after a call was received at 12.12pm.

They added: “On arrival, everyone had managed to get out of both vehicles. Crews made the vehicles safe and left the scene at 12.31pm.”

The road is now re-opened again.