Grenoside crash Norfolk Hill: Three taken to hospital after Sheffield car crash

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 21st Mar 2025, 15:43 BST
Updated 21st Mar 2025, 17:46 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Three people were taken to hospital after a crash which closed a Sheffield road this afternoon.

South Yorkshire Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were all on the scene after the crash involving two cars at a busy junction in Grenoside, which saw three put in ambulances.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said in a statement: “We received an emergency call at 12.08pm on Friday afternoon to report a collision involving two vehicles at the junction of Penistone Road and Norfolk Hill in Grenoside, Sheffield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Three ambulances and a team leader were dispatched to the scene and three patients were conveyed to hospital.”

Police describe the incident as involving ‘minor injuries’.

The fire services said in a statement: “Two fire engines attended this road traffic collision involving two cars on Norfolk Hill, Sheffield after a call was received at 12.12pm.

They added: “On arrival, everyone had managed to get out of both vehicles. Crews made the vehicles safe and left the scene at 12.31pm.”

The road is now re-opened again.

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

Related topics:SheffieldEmergency servicesSouth Yorkshire PoliceYorkshire Ambulance ServiceSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice