This is the scene at the entrance to one of Sheffield’s most popular parks, after a car crashed into the gates in the early hours of today.

The photo shows the damage to the entrance to Graves Park, near the junction of Derbyshire Lane, and Cobnar Road, after the incident which saw emergency services sent to the scene and a man taken to hospital.

Residents say that police closed the road while firefighters and ambulance personnel dealt with the incident.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: “Two fire crews from Central (fire) station attended a one car road traffic collision at 12.25am at Graves Park, Cobnar Road, Sheffield.

They added: “There was one casualty in the car. Crews left the scene at 1.05am.”

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said they received an emergency call at 12.26am reporting a car in collision with a gate.

They added in a statement: “An ambulance and a critical care paramedic were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”

South Yorkshire Police said they had nothing to add at this stage. It is not known how seriously the casualty was injured.

Friends of Graves Park, the group of volunteers who give their time to looking after what is Sheffield’s largest park, initially expected the entrance to be closed for several days as a result of the collision.

The group said earlier today: “In the night there's been a car collide with the wall at the Derbyshire Lane entrance resulting in significant damage.

“We are currently trying to make-safe and have closed the entrance. The repairs team are on their way to assess and will be organising the repairs with stonemasons but it's likely the entrance will be shut at least for the rest of this week.

“We'll try to get it open asap once we're happy its safe.”

The entrance remained blocked by steel barriers, as well as yellow traffic cones and red and white tape, this afternoon, although another entrance close by was still in use.

The latest collision is close to where a man died in 2018 after a motorcycle crash at the same gateway.