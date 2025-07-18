Officials have explained why a popular Sheffield leisure centre was closed this morning with emergency services on the scene.

Managers at the Graves Health and Sports Centre, on Bochum Parkway, near Jordanthorpe, confirmed that they were unable to open as normal this morning as planned.

Residents living locally described seeing fire engines and firefighters from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service outside the building.

A spokesman for the venue told The Star: “We can confirm that Graves Health and Sports Centre did not open as planned this morning.

“Overnight the centre’s fire alarm system was triggered due to a fault with the system. When our colleagues attended the centre they called 999 as a precaution.

“The fire service attended and confirmed there was no fire or danger to the public. We have since had confirmation that the alarm system is working correctly, and the centre is now reopened.”

Graves Health and Sports Centre is run by Places Leisure.