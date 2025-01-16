Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A casualty has been taken to hospital after an emergency incident on a major Sheffield road.

Emergency services were called to Granville Road, after reports of a collision in the early evening yesterday, with paramedics sent to the scene by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

Reports locally described the incident as having happened on the zebra crossing, with police cars also said to have been on the scene, and buses diverted.

The ambulance service said in a statement today: “We received an emergency call at 6.01pm yesterday evening (Wednesday, January 15) to report a road traffic collision on Granville Road, Sheffield.

“An ambulance and a team leader were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to hospital.”

The bus operator, Stagecoach, said the road was closed ‘due to an incident’.

They said they diverted their number seven service, sending it along City Road and Duke Street instead of the normal route in both directions.