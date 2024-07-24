Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A major Sheffield road was closed last night after emergency services were called out to deal with a crash involving a bus and two cars.

Granville Road was closed while South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and South Yorkshire Police were on the scene at around 8.30pm after the incident, which involved two black cars, and a single decker bus.

The bus appeared to have finished up on the pavement, following the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash happened close to the junction with Fitzwalter Road, near a traffic island.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said fire crews were sent from the Sheffield Central and Parkway fire stations.

In a statement, the service said: “The RTC (road traffic collision) involved three vehicles (two cars and a bus). Luckily no one needed to be extricated from any vehicle.