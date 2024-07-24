Granville Road crash: Major road closed after Sheffield bus crash drama
Granville Road was closed while South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and South Yorkshire Police were on the scene at around 8.30pm after the incident, which involved two black cars, and a single decker bus.
The bus appeared to have finished up on the pavement, following the collision.
The crash happened close to the junction with Fitzwalter Road, near a traffic island.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said fire crews were sent from the Sheffield Central and Parkway fire stations.
In a statement, the service said: “The RTC (road traffic collision) involved three vehicles (two cars and a bus). Luckily no one needed to be extricated from any vehicle.
“Crews left the scene at 9pm.”
