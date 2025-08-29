Goldthorpe Barnsley: Tragedy as motorcyclist, 60, pronounced dead following crash with car on high street
South Yorkshire Police were called to High Street at 6.07pm last night (August 28) following reports of a collision involving a car and a motorbike.
The road was shut overnight and a police cordon remained in place for much of this morning as investigators worked at the scene.
Officers have now confirmed a 60-year-old man, who was riding the motorbike, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family is being supported by officers.
The driver of the Audi remained at the scene to assist officers with their enquiries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 791 of August 28, 2025.