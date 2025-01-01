FOUND: Police launch urgent appeal as Doncaster man goes missing on New Year's Eve

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have launched an urgent appeal after a Doncaster man went missing on New Year’s Eve.

Officers are seeking help from the public fo find the missing man, named only as Paul.

Paul aged around 50, was last seen on Sprotbrough Road, Sprotbrough at around midday yesterday and has not been seen or heard from since.

Paul is white, just over 6’ tall and has grey shaved hair. He was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms, grey coat and Adidas trainers with a foot device on as he has foot drop.

Police have launched a hunt for missing Doncaster man Paul.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Paul’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

A spokesperson said: “Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?

"If you can help, you can pass information to police through the online portal or by calling 101.”

Please quote incident number 0286 of 31/12/2024 when you get in touch.

You can access the online portal here: https://orlo.uk/WK7fp

UPDATE: Paul has been found safe. He took to social media to say thank you for the help his family received.

Paul said: “Can I just say a massive thank you to SYP and my amazing wife and son for getting me home safe and well, it's been a terrible time for us all but hopefully I can get some proper help now and move forward, thanks also for all kind words and shares etc from everyone it's all been greatly appreciated by us all im sorry for all the worry and upset I caused.”