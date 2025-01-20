Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A bin lorry has caught fire on a major Sheffield road this afternoon.

Firefighters were called to Firth Park Road, Sheffield at 1.28pm today, Monday, January 20.

Firefighters are fighting a bin lorry blaze on Firth Park Road, Sheffield. People have been urged to avoid the area. File photo | National World

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said two fire engines had responded.

In a statement issued at 3pm today they added: “On arrival crews found one bin lorry well alight and are currently using 2 main jets to tackle the fire.

“We are asking people to avoid the area while our crews work to bring this incident to a swift conclusion.”

The fire service said the blaze is near the junction with Firth Park Avenue and that the road had been closed.

Sheffield City Council posted earlier today to say that its contractor Veolia was continuing to catch up with the backlog of delayed collections following disruption caused by the recent snow and ice.

Sheffield City Council said it had been advised that the bin lorry in question was not one of Veolia’s.