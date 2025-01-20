Firth Park Road fire: Avoid the area warning after bin lorry catches fire on major Sheffield road

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 20th Jan 2025, 15:14 BST
Updated 20th Jan 2025, 15:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A bin lorry has caught fire on a major Sheffield road this afternoon.

Firefighters were called to Firth Park Road, Sheffield at 1.28pm today, Monday, January 20.

Firefighters are fighting a bin lorry blaze on Firth Park Road, Sheffield. People have been urged to avoid the area. File photoFirefighters are fighting a bin lorry blaze on Firth Park Road, Sheffield. People have been urged to avoid the area. File photo
Firefighters are fighting a bin lorry blaze on Firth Park Road, Sheffield. People have been urged to avoid the area. File photo | National World

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said two fire engines had responded.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement issued at 3pm today they added: “On arrival crews found one bin lorry well alight and are currently using 2 main jets to tackle the fire.

“We are asking people to avoid the area while our crews work to bring this incident to a swift conclusion.”

The fire service said the blaze is near the junction with Firth Park Avenue and that the road had been closed.

Sheffield City Council posted earlier today to say that its contractor Veolia was continuing to catch up with the backlog of delayed collections following disruption caused by the recent snow and ice.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheffield City Council said it had been advised that the bin lorry in question was not one of Veolia’s.

Keep up to date on everything in Sheffield and South Yorkshire with The Star’s free newsletterdelivered straight to your inbox.

Related topics:FireSheffieldSouth Yorkshire Fire and RescueSheffield City Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice