Firth Park Road fire: Avoid the area warning after bin lorry catches fire on major Sheffield road
Firefighters were called to Firth Park Road, Sheffield at 1.28pm today, Monday, January 20.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said two fire engines had responded.
In a statement issued at 3pm today they added: “On arrival crews found one bin lorry well alight and are currently using 2 main jets to tackle the fire.
“We are asking people to avoid the area while our crews work to bring this incident to a swift conclusion.”
The fire service said the blaze is near the junction with Firth Park Avenue and that the road had been closed.
Sheffield City Council posted earlier today to say that its contractor Veolia was continuing to catch up with the backlog of delayed collections following disruption caused by the recent snow and ice.
Sheffield City Council said it had been advised that the bin lorry in question was not one of Veolia’s.
