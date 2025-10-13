Fire and loud bangs on Sheffield estate - fire service issues statement on Berners Road incident

The fire service has issued a statement after a fire and loud bangs on a Sheffield estate.

Residents reported hearing a series of loud bangs followed by a fire breaking out on Berners Road in the Arbourthorne area at around 11.50pm yesterday.

Residents were alarmed by loud bangs on Berners Road. | submit

Emergency services were called to the scene as flames and smoke were seen rising from the estate.

Witnesses say the incident caused alarm among nearby residents.

Now South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has issued a statement revealing Birley and Central stations attended a fire involving a car at 11.50pm.

The crews came away at 12.20am today.

The cause was recorded as accidental, a spokesperson for the fire service said.

