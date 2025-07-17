Finchwell Road: Emergency services sent to blaze on residential street in Handsworth, Sheffield
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were sent to the fire at Finchwell Road, in Handsworth, with a building ablaze.
They issued an appeal for the public to avoid the area at just before 2am today.
They said at the time: “Crews are currently in attendance at a building fire on Finchwell Road, Sheffield.”
“Due to the smoke coming from this building residents nearby should keep their windows and doors closed. Please avoid the area to allow crews space to work. “
The Star has contacted the fire service for more information and we will update as more details of the fire arrive.
