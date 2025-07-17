Finchwell Road: Emergency services sent to blaze on residential street in Handsworth, Sheffield

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 17th Jul 2025, 08:15 BST
Emergency services were sent to a blazing building on a Sheffield residential street, after a fire broke out in the early hours of the morning.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were sent to the fire at Finchwell Road, in Handsworth, with a building ablaze.

Firefighters were called to Finchwell Road in the early hours of the morning.placeholder image
Firefighters were called to Finchwell Road in the early hours of the morning. | Google

They issued an appeal for the public to avoid the area at just before 2am today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They said at the time: “Crews are currently in attendance at a building fire on Finchwell Road, Sheffield.”

🗞️ Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they unfold - sign up for our breaking newsletter and keep up to date on the latest news from Sheffield and South Yorkshire

“Due to the smoke coming from this building residents nearby should keep their windows and doors closed. Please avoid the area to allow crews space to work. “

The Star has contacted the fire service for more information and we will update as more details of the fire arrive.

Related topics:FireSheffieldResidentsFire service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice