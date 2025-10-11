Fenton Road, Greasbrough: Road closed off late into the night as police respond to Rotherham collision

Finn Smith
By Finn Smith

Senior Reporter

Published 11th Oct 2025, 08:35 BST
Police closed a main road through a Rotherham village last night following a collision.

South Yorkshire Police released a warning at around 9pm yesterday (October 10) that officers had shut part of Fenton Road in response to a road traffic incident.

Police closed off a road in a Rotherham village late last night as they responded to reports of a collision.placeholder image
Police closed off a road in a Rotherham village late last night as they responded to reports of a collision. | NW

The street is a main thoroughfare through Greasbrough, connecting the village with Meadowhall and Wentworth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Sign up to our WhatsApp Channel for the latest across Sheffield

Officers remained at the scene late into the night, placing a large cordon around the junctions with Coach Road and Greasbrough Library.

By 10pm there were still a number of police resources at the scene, including at least seven force cars.

At around 10pm there were still seven police cars guarding the scene, as vehicles were turned away.placeholder image
At around 10pm there were still seven police cars guarding the scene, as vehicles were turned away. | NW

Vehicles were being turned away from the scene.

A damaged car could be seen at the junction with the library, which leads into a parking lot for a small shopping strip with a Co-op, pharmacy, mechanic, flooring store and tanning salon.

South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been contacted for more details.

More to follow.

Related topics:South Yorkshire PoliceGreasbroughWentworthMeadowhallCo-OpYorkshire Ambulance ServiceRotherhamPolice
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice