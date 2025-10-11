Police closed a main road through a Rotherham village last night following a collision.

South Yorkshire Police released a warning at around 9pm yesterday (October 10) that officers had shut part of Fenton Road in response to a road traffic incident.

The street is a main thoroughfare through Greasbrough, connecting the village with Meadowhall and Wentworth.

Officers remained at the scene late into the night, placing a large cordon around the junctions with Coach Road and Greasbrough Library.

By 10pm there were still a number of police resources at the scene, including at least seven force cars.

Vehicles were being turned away from the scene.

A damaged car could be seen at the junction with the library, which leads into a parking lot for a small shopping strip with a Co-op, pharmacy, mechanic, flooring store and tanning salon.

South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been contacted for more details.

More to follow.