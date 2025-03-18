Emergency services have explained why they were called to the bottom of Fargate, after an incident this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictures showed both South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service on the scene just before 4pm today, near Boots, at the bottom of the pedestrianised street, currently the focus of redevelopment work.

An ambulance and a fire engine , near the bottom of Fargate, Sheffield city centre. Photo: National World | National World

Now, the ambulance service has described the incident which led their presence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They told The Star: “We received an emergency call at 3.53pm this afternoon (Tuesday March 18) to report a person who had fallen on Church Street, Sheffield.

“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”

🗞️ Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they unfold - sign up for our breaking newsletter and keep up to date on everything happening across the city and throughout South Yorkshire.

Click here to sign up 👇