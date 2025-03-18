Fargate: Emergency services explain incident which brought ambulance to Sheffield city centre
Pictures showed both South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service on the scene just before 4pm today, near Boots, at the bottom of the pedestrianised street, currently the focus of redevelopment work.
Now, the ambulance service has described the incident which led their presence.
They told The Star: “We received an emergency call at 3.53pm this afternoon (Tuesday March 18) to report a person who had fallen on Church Street, Sheffield.
“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”
