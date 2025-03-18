Fargate: Emergency services explain incident which brought ambulance to Sheffield city centre

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 18th Mar 2025, 19:01 BST

Emergency services have explained why they were called to the bottom of Fargate, after an incident this afternoon.

Pictures showed both South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service on the scene just before 4pm today, near Boots, at the bottom of the pedestrianised street, currently the focus of redevelopment work.

An ambulance and a fire engine , near the bottom of Fargate, Sheffield city centre. Photo: National Worldplaceholder image
An ambulance and a fire engine , near the bottom of Fargate, Sheffield city centre. Photo: National World | National World

Now, the ambulance service has described the incident which led their presence.

They told The Star: “We received an emergency call at 3.53pm this afternoon (Tuesday March 18) to report a person who had fallen on Church Street, Sheffield.

“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”

