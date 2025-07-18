Exeter Drive fire: Faulty battery blamed for early morning flat fire in Broomhall, Sheffield
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were sent to the home on Exeter Drive, Broomhall, just before 5am on Thursday (July 17).
Firefighters arrived and found the living room ablaze.
Investigative work after the fire was extinguished revealed that it was sparked by a lithium ion battery.
A spokesman said: “Crews from Central, Rivelin, Parkway, Elm Lane and Birley Moor stations were called at 4.59am to a building fire on Exeter Drive, Sheffield.
“On arrival crews discovered a fire in the living room of a flat, they used one hose reel jet to extinguish the flames. There were no reported injuries. Crews left the scene at 7.07am. The fire is believed to have been started by a faulty lithium ion battery.
Lithium ion batteries are commonly found in items including mobile phones, power tools, digital cameras, laptop, and e-cigarettes.
