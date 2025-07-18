A faulty battery is being blamed for an early morning blaze in a Sheffield flat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were sent to the home on Exeter Drive, Broomhall, just before 5am on Thursday (July 17).

Firefighters arrived and found the living room ablaze.

Investigative work after the fire was extinguished revealed that it was sparked by a lithium ion battery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “Crews from Central, Rivelin, Parkway, Elm Lane and Birley Moor stations were called at 4.59am to a building fire on Exeter Drive, Sheffield.

“On arrival crews discovered a fire in the living room of a flat, they used one hose reel jet to extinguish the flames. There were no reported injuries. Crews left the scene at 7.07am. The fire is believed to have been started by a faulty lithium ion battery.

Lithium ion batteries are commonly found in items including mobile phones, power tools, digital cameras, laptop, and e-cigarettes.