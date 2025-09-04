Moss Way crash: Emergency services describe serious crash after two taken to hospital and road closed
Emergency services were at the scene for around two hours after the incident which closed Moss Way, near Hackenthorpe, last night, just before 6pm.
The incident happened near the Isobel Bowler leisure centre, with South Yorkshire Police, the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service on the scene.
A spokesman for the ambulance service told The Star: “We received an emergency call at 5.05pm yesterday (Wednesday 3 September) to report a road traffic collision on Moss Way in Sheffield.
“Three ambulances were dispatched to the scene and two patients were conveyed to hospital.”
The fire service said they were called to the Moss Way incident at 5.55pm , and three fire crews from Birley, Parkway and Aston fire stations were sent to the scene. They left at 7.50pm.
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information.