Moss Way crash: Emergency services describe serious crash after two taken to hospital and road closed

Published 4th Sep 2025, 12:14 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2025, 12:38 BST
Two people were taken to hospital after a crash closed a busy Sheffield route.

Emergency services were at the scene for around two hours after the incident which closed Moss Way, near Hackenthorpe, last night, just before 6pm.

Emergency services on the scene of the crash at Moss Way, Sheffield. Photo: Gareth Barkerplaceholder image
Emergency services on the scene of the crash at Moss Way, Sheffield. Photo: Gareth Barker

The incident happened near the Isobel Bowler leisure centre, with South Yorkshire Police, the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service on the scene.

A spokesman for the ambulance service told The Star: “We received an emergency call at 5.05pm yesterday (Wednesday 3 September) to report a road traffic collision on Moss Way in Sheffield.

“Three ambulances were dispatched to the scene and two patients were conveyed to hospital.”

The fire service said they were called to the Moss Way incident at 5.55pm , and three fire crews from Birley, Parkway and Aston fire stations were sent to the scene. They left at 7.50pm.

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information.

