Emergency services were called out after a multi-vehicle crash on a busy Sheffield road.

South Yorkshire Fire Service were sent to the scene just before 10pm last night, after the incident happened on Sheffield Road, Woodhouse.

A crew from Birley Fire Station was on the scene to deal with the incident. South Yorkshire Police were also called, but described it as a ‘damage only’ incident.

A fire service spokesman said in a statement: “Birley firefighters attended a road traffic collision at 9:50pm on Sheffield Road, Woodhouse, Sheffield.

“The incident involved three vehicles. There were no reports of any casualties. Crews left the scene at 10pm.”

It was one of two incidents involving vehicles which kept the fire service busy last night.

Crews were also sent to Darnall, after a lorry went up in flames, just before 9pm