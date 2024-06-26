Sheffield Road Woodhouse: Emergency services sent to Sheffield multi-vehicle pile up

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 26th Jun 2024, 11:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Emergency services were called out after a multi-vehicle crash on a busy Sheffield road.

South Yorkshire Fire Service were sent to the scene just before 10pm last night, after the incident happened on Sheffield Road, Woodhouse.

A crew from Birley Fire Station was on the scene to deal with the incident. South Yorkshire Police were also called, but described it as a ‘damage only’ incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A fire service spokesman said in a statement: “Birley firefighters attended a road traffic collision at 9:50pm on Sheffield Road, Woodhouse, Sheffield.

“The incident involved three vehicles. There were no reports of any casualties. Crews left the scene at 10pm.”

Get our new Breaking Newsletter so you don’t miss the biggest stories, as they’re happening

It was one of two incidents involving vehicles which kept the fire service busy last night.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Crews were also sent to Darnall, after a lorry went up in flames, just before 9pm

Two fire crews from Parkway and Central stations were sent to what firefighters described as an ‘accidental lorry fire’ at 8:50pm on Wellington Place. They were there for 25 minutes.

Related topics:Emergency servicesSouth Yorkshire PoliceFire service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.