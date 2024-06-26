Sheffield Road Woodhouse: Emergency services sent to Sheffield multi-vehicle pile up
and live on Freeview channel 276
South Yorkshire Fire Service were sent to the scene just before 10pm last night, after the incident happened on Sheffield Road, Woodhouse.
A crew from Birley Fire Station was on the scene to deal with the incident. South Yorkshire Police were also called, but described it as a ‘damage only’ incident.
A fire service spokesman said in a statement: “Birley firefighters attended a road traffic collision at 9:50pm on Sheffield Road, Woodhouse, Sheffield.
“The incident involved three vehicles. There were no reports of any casualties. Crews left the scene at 10pm.”
It was one of two incidents involving vehicles which kept the fire service busy last night.
Crews were also sent to Darnall, after a lorry went up in flames, just before 9pm
Two fire crews from Parkway and Central stations were sent to what firefighters described as an ‘accidental lorry fire’ at 8:50pm on Wellington Place. They were there for 25 minutes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.