Emergency incident: Motorists urged to avoid area after crash closes South Yorkshire road

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 10th Apr 2025, 16:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Motorists are being urged to avoid an area after a crash on a South Yorkshire road.

Emergency services are working at the scene on Barrowfield Lane in Elsecar, Barnsley.

South Yorkshire Police say it is closed due to a road traffic collision and have asked drivers to plan an alternative route where possible.

Related topics:MotoristsSouth YorkshireSouth Yorkshire PoliceDrivers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice