Emergency incident: Motorists urged to avoid area after crash closes South Yorkshire road
Motorists are being urged to avoid an area after a crash on a South Yorkshire road.
Emergency services are working at the scene on Barrowfield Lane in Elsecar, Barnsley.
South Yorkshire Police say it is closed due to a road traffic collision and have asked drivers to plan an alternative route where possible.
