Emergency incident: Black SUV flips in crash on Queens Road, Sheffield, near KFC

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 8th Mar 2025, 15:33 BST

A black SUV was left upside down in a crash on a busy Sheffield road.

The vehicle can be seen on its roof on Queens Road near KFC and Asda in photos taken at 9.45pm on Friday night and submitted by a reader.

The snaps also show a police officer examining the turned over car whose door is open. An officer can also be seen closely examining the crashed car while an unmarked estate car’s blue lights flash.

Other shots show damage to the front and bonnet of a large white BMW SUV stopped at the entrance road to B&Q.

Two fire engines also attended the incident.

The Star has contacted the police for further information.

A black SUV was left upside down in a crash on Queens Road, Sheffield

1. Queens Road

A black SUV was left upside down in a crash on Queens Road, Sheffield | JiangTea

Photo Sales
A police officer examines the upside down vehicle which appears to be unoccupied

2. Empty

A police officer examines the upside down vehicle which appears to be unoccupied | JiangTea

Photo Sales
An officer can be seen closely examining the crashed car while an unmarked estate car’s blue lights flash.

3. Unmarked car

An officer can be seen closely examining the crashed car while an unmarked estate car’s blue lights flash. | JiangTea

Photo Sales
A large white BMW SUV stopped at the entrance road to B&Q was also damaged

4. BMW

A large white BMW SUV stopped at the entrance road to B&Q was also damaged | JiangTea

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:KFCSheffieldPolicePolice officerASDA
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice