The vehicle can be seen on its roof on Queens Road near KFC and Asda in photos taken at 9.45pm on Friday night and submitted by a reader.
The snaps also show a police officer examining the turned over car whose door is open. An officer can also be seen closely examining the crashed car while an unmarked estate car’s blue lights flash.
Other shots show damage to the front and bonnet of a large white BMW SUV stopped at the entrance road to B&Q.
Two fire engines also attended the incident.
The Star has contacted the police for further information.
