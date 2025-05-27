A man lost his life after a two-car collision in Eckington today, police have confirmed.

Derbyshire Constabulary confirmed the tragedy after a two-vehicle collision on Church Street in Eckington, earlier today.

A man died in a collision in Eckington today (archive image) | NW

The force initially said Church Street and Pinfold Street were both closed “following a collision between two cars.”

People were urged to “avoid the area and use alternative routes to allow emergency services to respond to the incident.”

In an update this afternoon, police said: “We received reports of a collision in Church Street, Eckington at 11am today (Tuesday, May 27). The collision involved a Nissan Juke and a Vauxhall Mokka.

“The driver of the Nissan, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital where he later died. His family are aware and our thoughts are with them at this time. The driver of the Vauxhall suffered minor injuries.”