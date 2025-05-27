Eckington crash: Tragedy as man dies in Church Street collision - police issue statement

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 27th May 2025, 18:50 BST

A man lost his life after a two-car collision in Eckington today, police have confirmed.

Derbyshire Constabulary confirmed the tragedy after a two-vehicle collision on Church Street in Eckington, earlier today.

A man died in a collision in Eckington today (archive image)
A man died in a collision in Eckington today (archive image) | NW

The force initially said Church Street and Pinfold Street were both closed “following a collision between two cars.”

People were urged to “avoid the area and use alternative routes to allow emergency services to respond to the incident.”

In an update this afternoon, police said: “We received reports of a collision in Church Street, Eckington at 11am today (Tuesday, May 27). The collision involved a Nissan Juke and a Vauxhall Mokka.

“The driver of the Nissan, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital where he later died. His family are aware and our thoughts are with them at this time. The driver of the Vauxhall suffered minor injuries.”

