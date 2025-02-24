Ecclesfield Road police incident: Pedestrian taken to hospital after collision on busy Sheffield road

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 24th Feb 2025, 11:19 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after a collision involving a car on a busy Sheffield road, say police

Emergency services were sent to the scene after they received a 999 call after the incident, which happened on Ecclesfield Road, near Chapeltown, in the north of the city.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is understood an injured man was assisted by members of the public before emergency services arrived, with some providing first aid and others directing traffic around the incident to try to help.

South Yorkshire Police said today that enquiries into to incident, which happened on Friday night, close to the the railway bridge in the village, are ongoing.

The force told The Star: “On Friday (February 21) we received reports of a road traffic collision on Ecclesfield Road in Sheffield involving a pedestrian and a grey Audi Q5.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The pedestrian was taken to hospital with a head injury that is not thought to be life-threatening or life changing.

“The driver of the Audi remained at the scene. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said a patient was to the Northern General Hospital after the crash.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

YAS told The Star: “We received an emergency call at 10.04pm on Friday 21 February to report a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Ecclesfield Road in Sheffield.

“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”

For more stories like this and all of the latest news, current events and sport from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire, sign up today for your free newsletter from The Star.

Related topics:SheffieldSouth Yorkshire PoliceHospitalEmergency services

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice