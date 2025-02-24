A pedestrian was taken to hospital after a collision involving a car on a busy Sheffield road, say police

Emergency services were sent to the scene after they received a 999 call after the incident, which happened on Ecclesfield Road, near Chapeltown, in the north of the city.

It is understood an injured man was assisted by members of the public before emergency services arrived, with some providing first aid and others directing traffic around the incident to try to help.

South Yorkshire Police said today that enquiries into to incident, which happened on Friday night, close to the the railway bridge in the village, are ongoing.

The force told The Star: “On Friday (February 21) we received reports of a road traffic collision on Ecclesfield Road in Sheffield involving a pedestrian and a grey Audi Q5.

“The pedestrian was taken to hospital with a head injury that is not thought to be life-threatening or life changing.

“The driver of the Audi remained at the scene. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said a patient was to the Northern General Hospital after the crash.

YAS told The Star: “We received an emergency call at 10.04pm on Friday 21 February to report a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Ecclesfield Road in Sheffield.

“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”