This is the scene on Ecclesall Road this morning after a giant tree split and came crashing to the ground - damaging a number of cars and narrowly avoiding missing any homes.

The Poplar, believed to be around 80 years old according to locals, was described by one resident as a “landmark” in the area.

A tree limb split on Ecclesall Road last night - damaging a number of cars but narrowly avoiding missing any houses | Alastair Ulke

A limb split from the trunk last night, bringing part of the tree crashing down.

At least two cars were crushed but it is believed that nearby homes escaped unscathed.

A tree fell onto cars but narrowly avoided hitting homes last night | Alastair Ulke

Part of Ecclesall Road was sealed off last night between Pomona Street and Collegiate Crescent and bus services down Ecclesall Road were stopped for an hour while emergency services worked at the scene.

Ecclesall Road was closed off last night | Submit

The road has since reopened and arrangements are being made to remove the damaged tree limb and cars.

Experts were assessing the damaged Poplar earlier this morning.

More to follow.