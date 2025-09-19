Ecclesall Road shut as landmark tree crashes down onto cars and narrowly avoids hitting homes
The Poplar, believed to be around 80 years old according to locals, was described by one resident as a “landmark” in the area.
A limb split from the trunk last night, bringing part of the tree crashing down.
At least two cars were crushed but it is believed that nearby homes escaped unscathed.
Part of Ecclesall Road was sealed off last night between Pomona Street and Collegiate Crescent and bus services down Ecclesall Road were stopped for an hour while emergency services worked at the scene.
The road has since reopened and arrangements are being made to remove the damaged tree limb and cars.
Experts were assessing the damaged Poplar earlier this morning.
