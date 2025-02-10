Two people were taken to hospital after a crash which closed a Sheffield main road yesterday evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were sent to the scene after the incident, which saw them occupied there for around an hour on Sunday, February 9, and saw the road closed.

Residents reported seeing flashing blue lights, with South Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service all deployed to Bank Road, near Arbourthorne, after dark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police, who are investigating the crash, have arrested a man on suspicion of dangerous driving and suspicion of driving with drugs and alcohol in his system following the incident.

Police closed East Bank Road on Sunday evening while emergency teams worked. File picture of police car: David Kessen, National World | National World

SYP said a silver Skoda Octavia and a grey Cupra Born were involved in the collision.

The force told The Star in a statement today: “Officers attended, alongside the fire and ambulance service. The junction of Kenninghall Road and East Bank Road were closed while emergency services conducted their work.

“The driver of the Cubra, a 53-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving while over the prescribed limit of drugs and alcohol. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The driver of the Skoda was taken to hospital where his injures were thought to be serious, but not life-threatening or life-changing.

“Enquiries currently remain ongoing.”

The ambulance service said an emergency call was received at 6.27pm.

A statement reads: “Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene and two patients were conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”

🗞️Don’t miss out on the biggest stories throughout 2025 with our breaking newsletter.

Click here to sign up 👇

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters from the Sheffield Central and Parkway fire stations were also sent to the scene, after being called out two minutes after the ambulances service.

The crews carried out work to make safe the two vehicles that had been involved in the crash. They also assisted two casualties before handing over to the ambulance crews.

“They left the scene at 7.31pm, added a spokesman.