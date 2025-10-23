Early morning blaze sees three firefighter crews deployed to Barnsley suburb
The blaze, at an outhouse on Wheetshaw Lane, broke out just before sunrise (October 23).
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue received an emergency call shortly after 6am and three crews were dispatched to the scene.
They dealt with the incident quickly, leaving by the time most commuters were heading to work.
For more stories like this and all of the latest news, current events and sport from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire, sign up for The Star’s daily newsletter
A spokesperson for the service said: “We were called at 6:10am to an outhouse on fire. Three fire crews from Cudworth and Barnsley stations attended the incident.
“The fire is believed to have started accidentally.
“Crews left the scene at 8am.”