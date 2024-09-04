Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This was the scene of a collision involving a tram and car in Sheffield today.

Photos show emergency services on the scene in Sheffield along with vehicle recovery workers, as police and transport bosses dealt with the aftermath of the incident.

They also show damage to a car next to the tracks.

Pictures show aftermath after car and tram involved in crash near Moss Way, Sheffield | Submitted

Another picture show the site of the collision, before the tram was moved away from the scene.

The collision meant trams on the Supertram blue route were stopped at Donetsk Way until the incident was cleared.

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more details.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said they did not attend the incident.

Picture shows where a tram collided with a car near Moss Way, Hackenthorpe, Sheffield. Photo: John Haupt | John Haupt

Supertram said in a statement on social media at around 11.30am today: “Due to a RTC (road traffic collision) between a tram and car at the junction of Moss Way. Blue Route services are terminating at Donetsk Way.

“One tram is shuttling between Halfway and Beighton Drake House. First and Stagecoach buses accepting tram tickets”

Services were operating in full again by 12.20pm, although some delays remained.