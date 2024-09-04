Moss Way tram incident: Photos show damage after tram and car crash on Sheffield tracks
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Photos show emergency services on the scene in Sheffield along with vehicle recovery workers, as police and transport bosses dealt with the aftermath of the incident.
They also show damage to a car next to the tracks.
Another picture show the site of the collision, before the tram was moved away from the scene.
The collision meant trams on the Supertram blue route were stopped at Donetsk Way until the incident was cleared.
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more details.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service said they did not attend the incident.
Supertram said in a statement on social media at around 11.30am today: “Due to a RTC (road traffic collision) between a tram and car at the junction of Moss Way. Blue Route services are terminating at Donetsk Way.
“One tram is shuttling between Halfway and Beighton Drake House. First and Stagecoach buses accepting tram tickets”
Services were operating in full again by 12.20pm, although some delays remained.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.