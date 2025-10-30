Doncaster helicopter crash: Stricken aircraft pictured upside down in field

This is the stricken aircraft which crashed into a field in Doncaster this morning, sparking a huge emergency operation.

Police, paramedics and fire crews remain at the scene of the crash near to food waste recycling firm Refood in Ings Road, Bentley.

The four-seater helicopter – a Robinson R44 Raven II – came down in the field around 10am this morning, shortly after take-off from Gamston Airport in Retford.

The helicopter is believed to be owned by Kuki Helicopters, a flight training school which operates out of the airfield.

No details about the condition of the pilot or any passengers have been released at this stage.

Flight data footage appears to show the helicopter diverting off its flightpath over the Wheatley Hall Road area before coming down in the field.

Emergency services were first called to the scene at around 10.14am and a huge cordon is now in place around the scene of the crash.

Eyewitnesses have reported at least 30 emergency vehicles at the scene.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 10.14am today we were called to Ings Lane, Bentley, where it is reported that a helicopter crashed in a field.

“Officers and emergency services colleagues are in attendance at the scene.

“Ings Road is closed while we respond to this incident.

"Please avoid the area and plan an alternative route where possible.

"Further updates will be provided when they are available.”

A spokesperson for Gamston said: “We can confirm an aircraft based here operated by an onsite tenant has been involved in an incident. We've no further information at this time.”