Emergency services are still at the scene near Ings Road in Bentley this afternoon (October 30) following the disaster at around 10.14am.

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed a 70-year-old man suffered serious injuries in the crash, and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The pilot, a 41-year-old man, as well as two other passengers, a 58-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy, received minor injuries.

These pictures show the scale of the emergency services response today as investigators from SYP and The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) continue.

This is the stricken aircraft which crashed into a field in Doncaster this morning and took the life of a 70-year-old man, sparking a huge emergency operation.

Emergency services are still at the scene near Ings Road, Bentley, Doncaster, with dozens of police, paramedics and fire crews reported to be in attendance.

The aircraft is understood to have took off from Gamston Airport near Retford at around 10am and is understood to be a Robinson R44 Raven II.