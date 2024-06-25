Man, 26, suffers life-threatening injuries and hospitalised after horror crash in Doncaster, police say
Officers are appealing for witnesses with information and dashcam footage following the crash on Broomhouse Lane, Edlington on Saturday.
A spokesperson said: “We were called at 1.39pm to reports of a collision involving a blue Suzuki GSXR bike and a black Kia Sportage, at the junction of Broomhouse Lane and Bernard Road.
“A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
We are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage to come forward.”
You can pass information on online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 434 of 22 June 2024 when you get in touch.
Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org
