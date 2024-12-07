Diversions put in place after 'police incident' near Parson Cross, Sheffield
Stagecoach issued a statement earlier this afternoon, describing measures being taken to divert around a police incident, which was affecting the number 83 routes.
They said in a statement: “Due to a police incident on Adlington Road, Service 83 is diverting via Deerlands Avenue, Wordsworth Avenue, and Southey Hill until this is clear.
“Apologies for any inconvenience.”
The statement was issued at 4.37pm.
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information.