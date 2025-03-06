Derek Dooley Way: Cyclist in hospital after collision involving bus on major Sheffield road near Wicker
A cyclist has attended hospital following a collision involving a bus on a major Sheffield road this afternoon.
Emergency services were called to reports of a collision involving a bus and a bicycle on Derek Dooley Way, near the junction with the Wicker, just outside Sheffield city centre.
South Yorkshire Police said officers responded to the incident at 3.14pm today, Thursday, March 6.
A spokesperson for the force said: “It is reported that a bus and a cyclist were involved in a collision.
“The cyclist, a 51-year-old man, attended hospital prior to our arrival at the scene.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”
The extent of the cyclist’s injuries are not known at this stage.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.