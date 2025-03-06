Derek Dooley Way: Cyclist in hospital after collision involving bus on major Sheffield road near Wicker

A cyclist has attended hospital following a collision involving a bus on a major Sheffield road this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision involving a bus and a bicycle on Derek Dooley Way, near the junction with the Wicker, just outside Sheffield city centre.

Police said a cyclist had attended hospital after a collision involving a bus on Derek Dooley Way, Sheffield, near the junction with the Wicker | Google/National World

South Yorkshire Police said officers responded to the incident at 3.14pm today, Thursday, March 6.

A spokesperson for the force said: “It is reported that a bus and a cyclist were involved in a collision.

“The cyclist, a 51-year-old man, attended hospital prior to our arrival at the scene.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

The extent of the cyclist’s injuries are not known at this stage.

