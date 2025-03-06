A cyclist has attended hospital following a collision involving a bus on a major Sheffield road this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision involving a bus and a bicycle on Derek Dooley Way, near the junction with the Wicker, just outside Sheffield city centre.

Police said a cyclist had attended hospital after a collision involving a bus on Derek Dooley Way, Sheffield, near the junction with the Wicker | Google/National World

South Yorkshire Police said officers responded to the incident at 3.14pm today, Thursday, March 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the force said: “It is reported that a bus and a cyclist were involved in a collision.

“The cyclist, a 51-year-old man, attended hospital prior to our arrival at the scene.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

The extent of the cyclist’s injuries are not known at this stage.