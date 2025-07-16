Death confirmed after emergency services respond to Sheffield city centre incident

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 16th Jul 2025, 06:01 BST
A death was confirmed after emergency services responded to an incident in Sheffield city centre yesterday.

At least two ambulances and a police car were spotted on Hawley Street, off Campo Lane, at around 2pm (July 15).

Emergency services responded to a 'non-suspicious' death this afternoon.
Paramedics were seen heading in and out of nearby premises.

It is now understood that one person has died following a medical incident.

Police have confirmed to The Star that the incident is believed to be ‘non-suspicious’.

