Death confirmed after emergency services respond to Sheffield city centre incident

A death was confirmed after emergency services responded to an incident in Sheffield city centre yesterday.

At least two ambulances and a police car were spotted on Hawley Street, off Campo Lane, at around 2pm (July 15).

Emergency services responded to a 'non-suspicious' death this afternoon. | NW

Paramedics were seen heading in and out of nearby premises.

It is now understood that one person has died following a medical incident.

Police have confirmed to The Star that the incident is believed to be ‘non-suspicious’.