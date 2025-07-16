Death confirmed after emergency services respond to Sheffield city centre incident
A death was confirmed after emergency services responded to an incident in Sheffield city centre yesterday.
At least two ambulances and a police car were spotted on Hawley Street, off Campo Lane, at around 2pm (July 15).
Paramedics were seen heading in and out of nearby premises.
It is now understood that one person has died following a medical incident.
Police have confirmed to The Star that the incident is believed to be ‘non-suspicious’.
