Councillor calls for review into Maltby colliery reclamation scheme over health and safety fears

A Maltby councillor has called for Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council to review reclamation plans for the town’s former colliery, over health and safety fears.

Councillor Adam Tinsley raised concerns about Compost-like Output (CLO), a waste material used to improve soil quality, which he claims is being applied in the restoration.

During the last full council meeting on January 15, Coun Tinsley’s motion said that the lack of full regulation around CLOs has ‘raised alarms about the presence of toxic substances’.

It added that the site’s mining history had left ‘pollutants in the soil, further complicating the reclamation process’.

The motion called upon the Environment Agency to undertake tests at the site, to “ascertain what contamination is present and what actions should be taken to reduce the risks”.

“CLO has been identified at the Maltby site, containing visible contaminants such as glass and plastic,” he said.

“Local residents are calling for greater transparency, comprehensive testing, and stronger regulatory oversight of the reclamation process and the materials used in land restoration.”

Public safety concerns have also been highlighted, with the site’s open access attracting off-road bikes and quads.

Coun Tinsley called upon RMBC to review its current land contamination strategy, and ensure that it is up to date with the latest environmental legislation and guidance, and also review the use of CLO at the Maltby Colliery site, which was agreed by councillors.

He told the meeting: “This site has sparked significant health and safety concerns amongst local residents, including risk of land contamination and public injury.

“The composition of CLO is not often fully transparent, raising concerns that it may contain toxic elements such as heavy metals, persistent organic pollutants and other hazardous substances.

“Over time, these hazardous substances could leach into the surrounding soil, water systems and air.

“CLO has been identified at the Maltby site, containing visible contaminants such as glass and plastic. Water leaching into the soil has been reported.

“Both issues have previously been raised with the Environment Agency, which is responsible for permitting and enforcement at the site. However, the EA has yet to conduct an investigation.

The motion was agreed on by councillors following a vote.

Councillor Chris Read, leader of the council told the meeting that RMBC does have a land contamination strategy, which was reviewed last year.