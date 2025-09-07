Concerned police appeal for help to find missing Rotherham man Krystian last seen two days ago
Krystian, aged 36, was last seen at around 9.30pm on Friday (September 5, 2025) at around 9:30am in the Manvers Way area of Rotherham.
South Yorkshire Police has launched a public appeal, asking for help to find Krystian, as the search continues.
A force spokesperson said: “He is described as white male, approximately 5ft 5ins tall, with short brown hair.
“Krystian was last seen wearing beige shorts and a black hooded short sleeve t-shirt, and may have been wearing black framed glasses.
“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Krystian welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.
“Have you seen Krystian? Do you know where he might be?”
If you can help, please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 684 of September 6, 2025 when you get in touch.
You can contact us online here: https://orlo.uk/NQFHJ