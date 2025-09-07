Concerned police appeal for help to find missing Rotherham man Krystian last seen two days ago

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 7th Sep 2025, 08:40 BST
A search is underway to find a missing 36-year-old Rotherham man, who was last seen in an area of the town two days ago.

Krystian, aged 36, was last seen at around 9.30pm on Friday (September 5, 2025) at around 9:30am in the Manvers Way area of Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Police has launched a public appeal, asking for help to find Krystian, as the search continues.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Krystian was last seen wearing beige shorts and a black hooded short sleeve t-shirt, and may have been wearing black framed glasses. Have you seen him?placeholder image
Krystian was last seen wearing beige shorts and a black hooded short sleeve t-shirt, and may have been wearing black framed glasses. Have you seen him? | Submit

A force spokesperson said: “He is described as white male, approximately 5ft 5ins tall, with short brown hair.

“Krystian was last seen wearing beige shorts and a black hooded short sleeve t-shirt, and may have been wearing black framed glasses.

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Krystian welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

Sign up to our new court newsletter, where we seek to ensure that justice is not just done but seen to be done. Register today and receive our rundown of the key stories from the courts over the past seven days.

“Have you seen Krystian? Do you know where he might be?”

If you can help, please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 684 of September 6, 2025 when you get in touch.

You can contact us online here: https://orlo.uk/NQFHJ

Related topics:PoliceRotherhamSouth Yorkshire PoliceCourts
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice