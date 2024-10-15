Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A collision between a train and a van is causing major travel delays for a East Midlands Railway service running through Sheffield.

The crash happened on a level crossing in Cambridgeshire, the Peterborough Telegraph is reporting.

A spokesperson for East Midlands Railway said: “We have received reports of a collision at a level crossing near March. This is between Peterborough and Ely and is disrupting our trains on the Liverpool / Nottingham / Norwich route.

“The line is closed in both directions.”

The route stops in Sheffield and offers a direct service to cities like Liverpool, Nottingham, Peterborough and Norwich.

The closure means the train is not running between stops at Ely and Peterborough.

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to a level crossing near March Railway Station at just after 2:50pm today (15 October) following reports of a collision between a van and a train. Officers attended and there were no reports of any injuries. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”