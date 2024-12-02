Emergency services have explained an incident which caused traffic jams on a major Sheffield route today.

Traffic backed up as emergency services dealt with a blazing car, with many reporting being caught in queueing traffic as a result of the incident, which happened at around 1.20pm,

South Yorkshire firefighters were on the scene for nearly half and hour, putting the blaze out with a hose.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: “We received a call about this incident at 1.21pm and one fire engine from Central (fire station) attended.

“This was a car fire outside a garage on City Road. One hose reel was used to extinguish the fire and the incident had been dealt with by 1.46pm.”