City Road traffic jams: Car blaze caused traffic jams on major Sheffield road.
Traffic backed up as emergency services dealt with a blazing car, with many reporting being caught in queueing traffic as a result of the incident, which happened at around 1.20pm,
South Yorkshire firefighters were on the scene for nearly half and hour, putting the blaze out with a hose.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: “We received a call about this incident at 1.21pm and one fire engine from Central (fire station) attended.
“This was a car fire outside a garage on City Road. One hose reel was used to extinguish the fire and the incident had been dealt with by 1.46pm.”