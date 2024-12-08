City Road emergency incident: Emergency services on scene after fire breaks out at social club
Firefighters are reported to be on the scene at City Road, with tram services suspended while the road is closed.
Firefighters say they were called to Manor Social Club.
Bosses at Supertram said City Road was closed, in a statement that they issued just after 6pm.
They said: “Due to an incident on City Road, the fire brigade have closed the road and so services are currently suspended between Sheffield Station and Gleadless Townend.”
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “City Road in Sheffield is closed, while we tackle a fire at Manor Social Club.
“Three fire engines and a Turntable Ladder at the scene.
“If you live nearby, we advise you to keep your windows and doors closed due to the amount of smoke in the area.”