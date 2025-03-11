A tragic death on railway lines near Sheffield has been confirmed by emergency services.

British Transport Police today confirmed that they were were sent to tracks near Chesterfield after an incident last night.

Police told The Star in a statement: “Officers were called to the line near Chesterfield railway station at around 9.30pm yesterday (10 March) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

The casualty has not been named.

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

Trains from Sheffield station were disrupted as a result of the tragic incident, with trains between Sheffield and Derby cancelled while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Passengers were warned of disruption to their journeys as emergency services rushed to the scene last night.

East Midland Railway reported the incident at just before 9.30pm. It said it was affecting services between Sheffield and London and Liverpool to Nottingham.

Services are back to normal.