A 37-year-old man has been arrested after petrol was allegedly doused over a bus and set alight.

Police responded to reports of a ‘concern for safety incident’ on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, earlier this afternoon (August 20).

Calls came in at around 1pm, with officers rushing to the scene amid reports a man had allegedly set a bus alight after pouring petrol onto it.

He sustained injuries in the incident and has been taken to hospital where he remains.

No other injuries have been reported.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 1.03pm today we responded to reports of a concern for safety incident on Chesterfield Road, Sheffield.

“Officers attended and it is reported that a man had poured petrol on a bus and set it alight.

“He received injuries during the incident and was taken to hospital. No further injuries were reported.

“The 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger. He remains in hospital at this time.

“Enquiries are ongoing to understand the circumstances of this incident.”