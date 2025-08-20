Chesterfield Road: One in hospital as man allegedly douses bus with petrol and sets it alight in Woodseats
Police responded to reports of a ‘concern for safety incident’ on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, earlier this afternoon (August 20).
Calls came in at around 1pm, with officers rushing to the scene amid reports a man had allegedly set a bus alight after pouring petrol onto it.
He sustained injuries in the incident and has been taken to hospital where he remains.
No other injuries have been reported.
A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 1.03pm today we responded to reports of a concern for safety incident on Chesterfield Road, Sheffield.
“Officers attended and it is reported that a man had poured petrol on a bus and set it alight.
“He received injuries during the incident and was taken to hospital. No further injuries were reported.
“The 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger. He remains in hospital at this time.
“Enquiries are ongoing to understand the circumstances of this incident.”